Our gallops gurus have the best bets for the weekend's action including a familiar face bidding for more Haydock glory.

Tamilla - 2.20 Haydock

Tamilla can take advantage of the 5lbs he receives from Adjuvant in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap at Haydock on Saturday. William Haggas looks to have another promising three-year-old stayer in this well-related daughter of Nathaniel, who has won her last two outings over a mile and a half at Ffos Las and Kempton. The step up to a mile and six should pose no problems, given her full sister Precious Ramotswe won a Group 3 over this trip, and she looks open to further improvement. Euchen Glen - 2.55 Haydock

Euchen Glen would surely have been in the shake-up for victory in the Sky Bet Ebor but for experiencing trouble in running in the straight, and he looks worth persevering with in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup. It was the second big handicap in a row that Jim Goldie's evergreen stable star met traffic problems, and Paul Mulrennan will be hoping for a clear passage this time around. If things go his way, he has an excellent each-way chance, as does the 2021 winner of this race, Island Brave. He now races off a 3lb lower mark than 12 months ago, and he ran a sound trial when fourth in the Shergar Cup two-miler last month.

Tarrabb - 4.20 Ascot

Owen Burrows, who has enjoyed a brilliant season and has bright prospects of landing the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup with Minzaal, can strike at Ascot with the fast improving filly Tarrabb in the War Horse Memorial Premier Fillies' Handicap over a mile. The daughter of Exceed And Excel is on a hat-trick after wins over seven furlongs here and this trip at Hamilton, and connections have been very pleased with her since her trip north of the border.

Aratus - 3.10 Ascot

Aratus can notch an overdue first success of the season in the National Racehorse Week Handicap at the Berkshire course. Clive Cox had high hopes that the lightly-raced four-year-old would do well this season, but one or two things have conspired against him. However, he ran a cracking race to finish sixth from a disadvantageous stall position in the valuable heritage handicap over course and distance just over a month ago, and has a decent chance of reversing the form with the winner Fresh on 6lbs better terms. Inver Park, who ran well from a poor draw in the Stewards' Cup, will appreciate the return to seven furlongs and looks a big danger. Rose Prick - 2.35 Ascot

Ed Walker has his team in great nick and Rose Prick can follow up her first success at Newbury with victory in the Victoria Racing Club Nursery. She overcame quite serious traffic problems to see off subsequent winner Little Edi for a comfortable length success, and looks on an upward curve. Transfer Affection - 1.41 Thirsk

Transfer Affection came within a short head of landing a deserved first win on her step up from six furlongs to a mile in a three runner nursery at Doncaster on her latest start, and is fancied to go one better in the Vickers.Bet Nursery at Thirsk. Trainer Kevin Ryan has her in good form and should have the locals cheering after the first of a competitive, eight-race card.

Culcor - 4.01 Thirsk

Culcor, formerly owned by Juddmonte, should go well on his debut for Ryan in the Rudding Park Handicap. The three-year-old now carries the familiar colours of high class performer The Grey Gatsby's owner Frank Gllespie, and has been gelded since his fifth and final appearance for Ger Lyons. He ended the partnership with an emphatic win at Gowran Park and his does not look too tough an introduction for his British bow. Greased Lightning - 4.25 Kempton