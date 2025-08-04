Catalogue for Tattersalls Book One sale published

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Book One Sale in October has been published and features own or half-brothers and sisters to a remarkable 50 Classic and Group One winners and 264 Group/Listed winners.

The 30 yearlings catalogued by dual Champion sire Frankel are led by the own-brother to the Arc and six-time Group One winner Alpinista, as well as colts out Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Glass Slippers. Fillies by the sire include the half-sisters to European Champion Sprinter Battaash and to four-time Group One winner Luxembourg. Dubawi is represented by half-sisters to the Classic winners St Mark’s Basilica an Magna Grecia and Arc winner Waldgeist. They will be joined by the half-brother to Champion Two Year Old Filly Commissioning and colts out of Group One winners Lady Bowthorpe, Romantic Proposal and Snow Lantern. Four further 1000 Guineas winners have sons or daughters catalogued led by the Too Darn Hot colt out of the European Champion Two Year Filly and dual Guineas winner Attraction and the filly by Siyouni out of the French 1000 Guineas winner Teppal. Irish 1000 Guineas winners Again and Nightime are represented by a filly and colt respectively, both by Wootton Basset.