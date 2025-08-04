Catalogue for Tattersalls Book One sale published

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Book One Sale in October has been published and features own or half-brothers and sisters to a remarkable 50 Classic and Group One winners and 264 Group/Listed winners.
The 30 yearlings catalogued by dual Champion sire Frankel are led by the own-brother to the Arc and six-time Group One winner Alpinista, as well as colts out Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Glass Slippers.
Fillies by the sire include the half-sisters to European Champion Sprinter Battaash and to four-time Group One winner Luxembourg.
Dubawi is represented by half-sisters to the Classic winners St Mark’s Basilica an Magna Grecia and Arc winner Waldgeist.
They will be joined by the half-brother to Champion Two Year Old Filly Commissioning and colts out of Group One winners Lady Bowthorpe, Romantic Proposal and Snow Lantern.
Four further 1000 Guineas winners have sons or daughters catalogued led by the Too Darn Hot colt out of the European Champion Two Year Filly and dual Guineas winner Attraction and the filly by Siyouni out of the French 1000 Guineas winner Teppal. Irish 1000 Guineas winners Again and Nightime are represented by a filly and colt respectively, both by Wootton Basset.
Epsom Classic form is also well represented with the St Mark’s Basilica half-brother to Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck and the Frankel half-brother to Derby runner up Madhmoon, as well as the filly by Palace Pier out of the Oaks winner Anapurna.
Other big pedigrees include the Too Darn Hot half-brother to Via Sistina, a full-brother to Charyn and a Ghaiyyath half-sister to Field Of Gold.
Commenting on the catalogue for Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, Tattersalls Chairman Edmond Mahony said; “Every year, the bloodstock world eagerly anticipates the publication of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, keen to pore over the pedigrees of the finest yearlings Europe has to offer. Following last year’s extraordinary results, demand for places at Europe’s premier yearling sale has been significant, and we are delighted to present a catalogue of unparalleled depth and quality, showcasing many of the best yearlings available anywhere in the world.
“Time and again, Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale produces the leading racehorses of each generation on the global stage. This enduring international influence is what draws many of the world’s most prominent buyers to Park Paddocks every October.
"This year’s elite collection of yearlings is expected to attract a wide cast of international and domestic buyers, drawn not only by the exceptional quality on offer but also by the industry-leading £25,000 October Book 1 Bonus. Now in its tenth year, the Bonus is rapidly approaching the remarkable milestone of £10 million paid directly to owners in bonus prize money. Combined with the outstanding quality of the yearlings, it presents a compelling proposition for any potential purchaser."
