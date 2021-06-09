Castle Star bypasses Royal run in favour of Railway date

Narrowly beaten on his first two outings, he stepped up to Listed class for the First Flier Stakes in early May and was a comfortable winner.

He was then even more impressive in the Marble Hill Stakes three weeks later, winning by two lengths over six furlongs.

The Coventry Stakes had been on his agenda but Stack felt he would better off staying in Ireland for now.

“We’re going to wait for the Railway Stakes. We’ll stay closer to home at the moment and we’ll travel later on in the year,” said Stack.

“He’s shown already he’s as effective over five and six. He’ll go for the Railway, then maybe the Phoenix and the Morny or the Middle Park, something like that.

“There’s a chance he could be a Guineas type next year, but let’s just get over this year first and then take it from there.

“He’s always worked well at home from the first day. He went nicely yesterday but we just decided we’d stay at home and go to the Curragh, which is just an hour up the road.

“It’s a hassle travelling at the moment with Covid and there’s also the Brexit situation so with another option upcoming, we felt it just made sense.”