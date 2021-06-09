Sporting Life
Castle Star wins again at The Curragh

Castle Star bypasses Royal run in favour of Railway date

By Sporting Life
13:45 · WED June 09, 2021

Fozzy Stack has decided to skip Royal Ascot with his smart juvenile Castle Star and instead wait for the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh on June 26.

Narrowly beaten on his first two outings, he stepped up to Listed class for the First Flier Stakes in early May and was a comfortable winner.

He was then even more impressive in the Marble Hill Stakes three weeks later, winning by two lengths over six furlongs.

The Coventry Stakes had been on his agenda but Stack felt he would better off staying in Ireland for now.

“We’re going to wait for the Railway Stakes. We’ll stay closer to home at the moment and we’ll travel later on in the year,” said Stack.

“He’s shown already he’s as effective over five and six. He’ll go for the Railway, then maybe the Phoenix and the Morny or the Middle Park, something like that.

“There’s a chance he could be a Guineas type next year, but let’s just get over this year first and then take it from there.

“He’s always worked well at home from the first day. He went nicely yesterday but we just decided we’d stay at home and go to the Curragh, which is just an hour up the road.

“It’s a hassle travelling at the moment with Covid and there’s also the Brexit situation so with another option upcoming, we felt it just made sense.”

