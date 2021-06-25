Caspian Prince: Appreciation of a record-breaking sprinter

Tony McFadden highlights how Caspian Prince keeps on rolling back the years and setting new benchmarks.
The 12-year-old Caspian Prince may be in his 11th season in training but a victory off a BHA mark of 100 at Newcastle on Friday proved that he remains capable of running to a remarkably high level for a horse of his age.
Caspian Prince is best known for his three victories in the Dash at Epsom, and that impressive feat is likely to remain a record for a long time. However, his win in the Gosforth Park Cup on Friday set another benchmark that will take some beating.
Caspian Prince became the first 12-year-old to win a Flat handicap in Britain or Ireland this century off a mark of 100 or higher. Bahamian Pirate, a Nunthorpe winner in his pomp, previously set the standard with a win off 92 at Southwell in February 2007, though that was in a much less competitive affair than the Gosforth Park Cup.
Caspian Prince also defied a mark of 100 last season, becoming only the second 11-year-old this century to achieve the feat. Tropics, another Group-class sprinter in his prime, heads the standings among the 11-year-olds, defying a mark of 103 at Chelmsford in 2019.
Caspian Prince failed to win as a ten-year-old, but he had been in superb form at nine, putting up career-best efforts on Timeform's figures when successful off a mark of 106 at Musselburgh before only narrowly failing to defy a lofty mark of 114 at the Curragh. No nine-year-olds have matched that level, though Mirza and Repertory, who both won off marks of 104, also put up notable efforts.
In the early part of his career Caspian Prince frequently switched yards - his three Dash victories were achieved for three different stables - but he has been with Mick Appleby since February 2018, and his exploits reflect remarkably well on his trainer.
Appleby will need to keep Caspian Prince on his game for a while longer if he has any designs on becoming the oldest handicap winner in Britain this century - Megalala won at the grand old age of 15 in 2016!