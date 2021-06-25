Caspian Prince: Appreciation of a record-breaking sprinter

Tony McFadden highlights how Caspian Prince keeps on rolling back the years and setting new benchmarks.

The 12-year-old Caspian Prince may be in his 11th season in training but a victory off a BHA mark of 100 at Newcastle on Friday proved that he remains capable of running to a remarkably high level for a horse of his age. Caspian Prince is best known for his three victories in the Dash at Epsom, and that impressive feat is likely to remain a record for a long time. However, his win in the Gosforth Park Cup on Friday set another benchmark that will take some beating.

Caspian Prince became the first 12-year-old to win a Flat handicap in Britain or Ireland this century off a mark of 100 or higher. Bahamian Pirate, a Nunthorpe winner in his pomp, previously set the standard with a win off 92 at Southwell in February 2007, though that was in a much less competitive affair than the Gosforth Park Cup. Caspian Prince also defied a mark of 100 last season, becoming only the second 11-year-old this century to achieve the feat. Tropics, another Group-class sprinter in his prime, heads the standings among the 11-year-olds, defying a mark of 103 at Chelmsford in 2019. Caspian Prince failed to win as a ten-year-old, but he had been in superb form at nine, putting up career-best efforts on Timeform's figures when successful off a mark of 106 at Musselburgh before only narrowly failing to defy a lofty mark of 114 at the Curragh. No nine-year-olds have matched that level, though Mirza and Repertory, who both won off marks of 104, also put up notable efforts.