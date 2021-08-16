Sporting Life
Ryan Mania celebrates as Midnight Shadow wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Ryan Mania celebrates as Midnight Shadow wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Caspian Caviar Gold Cup: Midnight Shadow could bid for big double

By Sporting Life
13:49 · TUE November 23, 2021

Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Midnight Shadow appears among 37 entries for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham on December 11th.

Sue Smith's charge would bid to become the fourth horse to complete the double in the same season if lining up next month, the previous trio who completed the feat being Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Lalor and Dostal Phil, third and fourth respectively in the November showpiece, could be set for a rematch as might Coole Cody who was in in front when falling two out that day.

Caspian Caviar Gold Cup entries:

Alnadam (FR) 8 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton

Amoola Gold (GER) 8 Mr & Mrs Gordon Pink Dan Skelton

Beakstown (IRE) 8 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton

Belargus (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Nick Gifford

Caribean Boy (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Cepage (FR) 9 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams

Coconut Splash (IRE) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Coole Cody (IRE) 10 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams

Dashel Drasher (GB) 8 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott

Deyrann de Carjac (FR) 8 Mr J. Law Alan King

Dostal Phil (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs

Farinet (FR) 6 M Hammond, E Coombs & T Henriques Venetia Williams

Francky du Berlais (FR) 8 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Gaelik Coast (FR) 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Galahad Quest (FR) 5 Holt, Macnabb, Robinson & Jeffrey Nick Williams

Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies

Hitman (FR) 5 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls

Janika (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Joke Dancer (GB) 8 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith

Kalooki (GER) 7 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Philip Hobbs

Kauto Riko (FR) 10 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton

Knight In Dubai (IRE) 8 Mr & Mrs Ben Houghton Dan Skelton

Lalor (GER) 9 Mr D. G. Staddon Paul Nicholls

Magic Saint (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls

Midnight Shadow (GB) 8 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith

Minella Trump (IRE) 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Noble Yeats (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins IRE

Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson

Rouge Vif (FR) 7 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Silver Hallmark (GB) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien

Simply The Betts (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Siruh du Lac (FR) 8 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe

The Kings Writ (IRE) 10 Mr D Stevens & Mrs S Stevens Kayley Woollacott

Topofthecotswolds (IRE) 7 Mr M. A. Reay Nigel Twiston-Davies

Wa Wa (IRE) 6 Seven Figures Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE

Zanza (IRE) 7 Louisville Syndicate Elite Philip Hobbs

