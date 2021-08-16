Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Midnight Shadow appears among 37 entries for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham on December 11th.
Sue Smith's charge would bid to become the fourth horse to complete the double in the same season if lining up next month, the previous trio who completed the feat being Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).
Lalor and Dostal Phil, third and fourth respectively in the November showpiece, could be set for a rematch as might Coole Cody who was in in front when falling two out that day.
Alnadam (FR) 8 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton
Amoola Gold (GER) 8 Mr & Mrs Gordon Pink Dan Skelton
Beakstown (IRE) 8 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton
Belargus (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Nick Gifford
Caribean Boy (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Cepage (FR) 9 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Coconut Splash (IRE) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Coole Cody (IRE) 10 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams
Dashel Drasher (GB) 8 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott
Deyrann de Carjac (FR) 8 Mr J. Law Alan King
Dostal Phil (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Farinet (FR) 6 M Hammond, E Coombs & T Henriques Venetia Williams
Francky du Berlais (FR) 8 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Gaelik Coast (FR) 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Galahad Quest (FR) 5 Holt, Macnabb, Robinson & Jeffrey Nick Williams
Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
Hitman (FR) 5 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
Janika (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Joke Dancer (GB) 8 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith
Kalooki (GER) 7 Mr Andrew L. Cohen Philip Hobbs
Kauto Riko (FR) 10 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
Knight In Dubai (IRE) 8 Mr & Mrs Ben Houghton Dan Skelton
Lalor (GER) 9 Mr D. G. Staddon Paul Nicholls
Magic Saint (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls
Midnight Shadow (GB) 8 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith
Minella Trump (IRE) 7 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Noble Yeats (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins IRE
Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson
Rouge Vif (FR) 7 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Silver Hallmark (GB) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien
Simply The Betts (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Siruh du Lac (FR) 8 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe
The Kings Writ (IRE) 10 Mr D Stevens & Mrs S Stevens Kayley Woollacott
Topofthecotswolds (IRE) 7 Mr M. A. Reay Nigel Twiston-Davies
Wa Wa (IRE) 6 Seven Figures Partnership Dermot McLoughlin IRE
Zanza (IRE) 7 Louisville Syndicate Elite Philip Hobbs