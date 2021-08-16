Sue Smith's charge would bid to become the fourth horse to complete the double in the same season if lining up next month, the previous trio who completed the feat being Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Lalor and Dostal Phil, third and fourth respectively in the November showpiece, could be set for a rematch as might Coole Cody who was in in front when falling two out that day.