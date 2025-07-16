Caspi Star on retrieval mission in Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket

Johnston had very high hopes for the Cheshire Oaks third ahead of last month’s Ribblesdale Stakes in which Caspi Star eventually trailed in last of the 11 runners, failing to repeat her earlier form when staying on nicely behind subsequent Oaks winner Minnie Hauk.

Speaking at a press day at Catterick for the launch of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, the in-form Johnston said: “I was in two minds as whether to run her in the Glasgow Stakes or the Aphrodite at Newmarket.

“I’m sure Dad, as the Chairman of Hamilton, would have liked to support Hamilton but we’ve decided to stay against her own sex.

“She has a bad run at Ascot to bounce back from, there’s no getting away from that, but one of the factors was maybe the ground was too quick for her at Ascot so that made Hamilton more attractive too but I think it’s a pretty strong renewal of the Glasgow Stakes as well.

“I hope she can get back on track as before Ascot I was thinking she would be running this weekend but in Ireland (Irish Oaks), never mind a Listed race. So she needs to get back on track.”