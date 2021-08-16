Cartmel Monday review: Tonto's Spirit equals record

Tonto’s Spirit won for a record-equalling seventh time at Cartmel when taking the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase.

The Dianne Sayer-trained gelding joined Harriet Graham’s Soul Magic, whose victories came between 2011 and 2013, as the most successful horse at the Cumbrian track. Making all the running in the hands of Conor O’Farrell, Tonto’s Spirit (7-2) kept all challengers at bay with a determined display that saw the nine-year-old prevail by three lengths from staying-on Dino Velvet, with Ming Dynasty third. Sayer said: “It was fabulous, I’m absolutely delighted. He is so game and I thought last time he was here when he was second, he had a very hard run and I was worried he had, to a certain extent, broken his heart.

“I tried him back on the Flat to cheer him up, but he wouldn’t have that at all. Once that tape went up and he jumped that first fence, I thought ‘he’s enjoying this’. “Bottom-weight helped him massively because it would take some good horse to go with him on 10st over these fences. It was a very good race.” It was a fitting result in a race named in memory of the North Yorkshire trainer who died in March 2020. Beaumont had many top steeplechasers in his care, including 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Jodami, 1999 Scottish National winner Young Kenny and 2002 Royal And Sun Alliance Chase victor Hussard Collonges. “We were delighted and privileged to have a runner in that race, as Peter Beaumont is such a legend in our sport,” said Sayer, whose stables are about 40 miles away from the track at Hackthorpe. He was very prolific all of my youth and he was always very kind to me, so to win the race was amazing.”