Runners head off to the wood side at Cartmel

Waterlogging claims Cartmel card

By Sporting Life
11:25 · FRI June 25, 2021

Cartmel’s meeting on Friday has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

A total of 17 millimetres of rain fell at the venue overnight, leaving some areas of standing water.

The track is also scheduled to race on Sunday, with better weather forecast ahead of that fixture.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: “It may seem a bold prediction after we had to abandon today, but if the weathermen are right, I am very confident that racing will be on this Sunday and that the going will be no worse than good to soft, soft in places.

“This amount of rain had not been predicted and the problem we have is that the front has been swirling around on top of us and not blowing through. And, because we have had no proper rain since before the May meeting, it has gathered as standing water at the low points of the course.

“The forecast is for it to clear later today and that we shall have dry weather with sunny intervals for the next two days, and knowing how quickly this track dries out gives me the confidence Sunday’s meeting will go ahead.”

