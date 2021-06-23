Carlisle Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

Roger Fell believes that Global Spirit “fits the bill” for Wednesday’s Carlisle Bell Handicap, as the trainer bids to hold on to the oldest sporting trophy still contested in world sport. Fell won the most recent running of the race in 2019 with Rousayan and feels that he has every chance of striking again with Global Spirit who, like Rousayan did two years ago, will take his chance off an official rating of 82. He said: “It should be quite interesting to see how he goes and it will be even better for him if there’s any rain. He fits the bill for this kind of race and it’s something that we’d like to win again, so fingers crossed we go well.” Another previous winner of the race is Tim Easterby, who won the Carlisle Bell with Silvery Moon in 2013 and sends out Garden Oasis this year. The six year old showed plenty of determination to return to winning ways at Ayr last time out and his Easterby is confident he can make an impression from stall eight – which has produced two of the last three winners.

He said: “He’s drawn in stall eight, which is a good draw and he’s in good form at the moment. He ran a really good race here two starts ago so he should hopefully have a good chance.” Wednesday’s seven-race card also includes the highly competitive Cumberland Plate Handicap over 1m 3f. Easterby has won two of the last three renewals of the race with Dance King (2017) and Aasheq (2018) and sends out two for tomorrow’s renewal. Bollin Joan was a game winner of an apprentice race at York last time out, and Easterby said: “That was a great win at York and I’m looking forward to seeing her. She’s built a good partnership with Ella McCain (jockey) – who takes 5lbs off – and hopefully she can give another good account here.” The trainer also sends out Sameem, who has slipped to a dangerous looking mark, and he said: “He’s a really nice horse and just wants a little bit of juice in the ground - any rain would help him.”

The 17-strong field includes five last time out winners and one of those is the James Evans-trained Croeso Cymraeg, who looked better than ever when winning at Leicester on his last start. The seven year old is a general 15-2 chance in a wide open contest and his trainer feels there could be more to come from him yet. He said: “He’s in great form and he’s put in two really good runs this season. If anything he seems to be on the upgrade still. “This is a big competitive field tomorrow and his usual hold-up tactics we have to trust to luck a little bit in-running, but if he gets a clear passage he should be there or thereabouts. He’s won over a mile and three at Goodwood which is similar really, so the trip shouldn’t be a problem.” Another runner who scored on their most recent outing was Colony Queen, who made a winning debut for the John Mackie team at Beverley last month. The trainer feels she can give another good account of herself here, despite a tough draw, and said: “She’s come out of Beverley really well, but she’s got a pretty awful draw in stall 17. She’s a lovely mare though and she tries hard. “The trip and track will suit and if we can overcome that tricky draw she should hopefully run well. She won at Beverley a year ago today, so hopefully this is her time of year!” Elsewhere on the card is the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes for three year old fillies over six furlongs. The eight-strong field features an Irish challenger in the form of the Ken Condon-trained Thunder Beauty. Condon struck on his sole visit to Carlisle in this race back in 2017 with Elusive Beauty, who carried the same colours as this filly, and he is hopeful that the daughter of Night Of Thunder can build on a solid run in the Group Three Ballyogan Stakes at the Curragh last time out.