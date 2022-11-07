Monday’s meeting at Carlisle has been abandoned following a morning inspection.
It was called because of the forecast overnight rain which duly arrived and left areas of false ground.
There was no prospect of improvement due to further rain being forecast.
The meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton still take place as scheduled.
