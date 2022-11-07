Sporting Life
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Heavy rain claimed the Carlisle card

Carlisle abandon Monday meeting after heavy rain

By Sporting Life
09:34 · MON November 07, 2022

Monday’s meeting at Carlisle has been abandoned following a morning inspection.

It was called because of the forecast overnight rain which duly arrived and left areas of false ground.

There was no prospect of improvement due to further rain being forecast.

The meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton still take place as scheduled.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

