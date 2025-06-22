Carl Spackler to be aimed at the Cox Plate in Australia

A smart miler in America, Carl Spackler was bought by Yulong Investments and made his debut for his new trainer, Ciaron Maher, in the Tuesday feature.

Carl Spackler, who weakened into sixth in the Queen Anne, was ridden by James McDonald who partnered Via Sistina to victory in the 2024 Cox Plate for the same owners and that autumn highlight remains the principal objective for the son of Lope De Vega.

Carl Spackler does, though, hold an entry in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and will have one more run in Britain before heading to Australia. It is not certain that he will take up his entry on the Downs though with Jack Turnbull, assistant to Maher, commenting that 'we haven’t etched out a path yet as to how he will get there [the Cox Plate]'.

“The Cox Plate was voiced as it's our premier race," Turnbull told www.racing.com.

"We know he’s effective at a mile with three Grade 1 wins, but his grand final is probably going to be the Cox Plate.”

Maher was at Royal Ascot to oversee Carl Spackler's yard debut and Turnbull revealed the trainer was happy with the performance of the new recruit.

“Ciaron was pleased with what he saw," he continued. "He was solid. He travelled a bit strong for the first 200 to 300 metres."