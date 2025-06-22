Menu icon
Carl Spackler winning in America
Carl Spackler winning in America

Carl Spackler to be aimed at the Cox Plate in Australia

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Connections of Carl Spackler are working back from the Cox Plate for their new acquisition following his run in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A smart miler in America, Carl Spackler was bought by Yulong Investments and made his debut for his new trainer, Ciaron Maher, in the Tuesday feature.

Carl Spackler, who weakened into sixth in the Queen Anne, was ridden by James McDonald who partnered Via Sistina to victory in the 2024 Cox Plate for the same owners and that autumn highlight remains the principal objective for the son of Lope De Vega.

Carl Spackler does, though, hold an entry in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and will have one more run in Britain before heading to Australia. It is not certain that he will take up his entry on the Downs though with Jack Turnbull, assistant to Maher, commenting that 'we haven’t etched out a path yet as to how he will get there [the Cox Plate]'.

“The Cox Plate was voiced as it's our premier race," Turnbull told www.racing.com.

"We know he’s effective at a mile with three Grade 1 wins, but his grand final is probably going to be the Cox Plate.”

Maher was at Royal Ascot to oversee Carl Spackler's yard debut and Turnbull revealed the trainer was happy with the performance of the new recruit.

“Ciaron was pleased with what he saw," he continued. "He was solid. He travelled a bit strong for the first 200 to 300 metres."

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

