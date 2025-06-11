Carl Spackler all set for Queen Anne test after being supplemented for Royal Ascot race

Connections of triple Grade One scorer Carl Spackler are confident he can ruffle a few feathers and run with credit on his British debut in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The son of Lope de Vega was put through his paces at Newmarket’s July Course under Jamie Spencer ahead of taking on the best milers in Britain in the Group One test on Tuesday.
It was a second spin on the July Course for the five-year-old, who has recently joined leading Australian handler Ciaron Maher following his acquisition by Yulong Investments.
And having signed off his time with Chad Brown with victory in the Grade One Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland, his new connections feel he will not look out of place in the £750,000 prize, which he was supplemented on Wednesday.
Will Bourne, bloodstock manager to Ciaron Maher, said: “That is his second gallop since he has been here in Newmarket. He came here with good condition. He was a very healthy horse from Chad Brown. That was exactly what we wanted to achieve and he has done it really nicely.
“Jamie said when he gave him a little squeeze late on that he really exploded and he was pretty impressed how much he had switched on from his first gallop to his second gallop. It isn’t an easy task, or ask, but the horse looks fit and well.
“His times really stack up and just his temperament, and attitude, means he is the perfect horse to travel. You can see him after this, he is just an absolute dude and I think he is going to run a big race."
Although acknowledging how much of a test Carl Spackler faces, Bourne expects the layout of the track to be as much of a challenge as the top class opposition.
Bourne added “It is a red hot race. There is no hiding as you are at Royal Ascot in a Group One. We think he is a pretty good horse and hopefully he can show up on Tuesday. He is a very straightforward horse. What you see is what you get. He is like a kids pony and it has made him so easy to bring him here and get him into the rhythm of training.
“I’d say his big challenges will be the conditions and the track. The stiff mile at Royal Ascot is probably the biggest ask coming from America and being able to handle that. It would be amazing (to win the race). It is a really unique scenario to purchase a horse from America to be trained by an Australian to run at Royal Ascot."
Partnering Carl Spackler on his next start will be Melbourne Cup-winning rider James McDonald, who has four victories at the Royal meeting to his name.
Although McDonald will only sit him on the race track Bourne is confident the pair will hit it off.
Bourne added: “James is great. He has had a lot of luck with the colours on with Via Sistina and he has ridden winners at Royal Ascot before.
“He is a great fit for the owners and it is good to have a world class jockey on your horse in a Group One. He is happy to come over and ride the horse. I was chatting to him last week, and he has watched his tapes, and he is getting very excited about the horse.”
And looking beyond next week, Carl Spackler could take in a trip to Goodwood for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, although a decision over his participation in that race will be made at a later date.
Bourne added “We will play it by ear as we have got to look at Goodwood as an option, but his ultimate goal will be the Cox Plate.
“We will see how he runs on Tuesday and go from there. He is obviously a quality horse and there are plenty of options for him. The long term plan is to bring him back for the Cox Plate, but we would be thrilled to get this on the way through.”
