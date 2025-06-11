Carl Spackler all set for Queen Anne test after being supplemented for Royal Ascot race

Connections of triple Grade One scorer Carl Spackler are confident he can ruffle a few feathers and run with credit on his British debut in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Lope de Vega was put through his paces at Newmarket’s July Course under Jamie Spencer ahead of taking on the best milers in Britain in the Group One test on Tuesday. It was a second spin on the July Course for the five-year-old, who has recently joined leading Australian handler Ciaron Maher following his acquisition by Yulong Investments. And having signed off his time with Chad Brown with victory in the Grade One Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland, his new connections feel he will not look out of place in the £750,000 prize, which he was supplemented on Wednesday.

CARL SPACKLER after a gallop on @NewmarketRace July course this morning



Set to be supplemented today for the Queen Anne Stakes at #RoyalAscot



@cmaherracing | @JPSPENCER1980 pic.twitter.com/2I09JNSXUM — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 11, 2025

Will Bourne, bloodstock manager to Ciaron Maher, said: “That is his second gallop since he has been here in Newmarket. He came here with good condition. He was a very healthy horse from Chad Brown. That was exactly what we wanted to achieve and he has done it really nicely. “Jamie said when he gave him a little squeeze late on that he really exploded and he was pretty impressed how much he had switched on from his first gallop to his second gallop. It isn’t an easy task, or ask, but the horse looks fit and well. “His times really stack up and just his temperament, and attitude, means he is the perfect horse to travel. You can see him after this, he is just an absolute dude and I think he is going to run a big race." Although acknowledging how much of a test Carl Spackler faces, Bourne expects the layout of the track to be as much of a challenge as the top class opposition. Bourne added “It is a red hot race. There is no hiding as you are at Royal Ascot in a Group One. We think he is a pretty good horse and hopefully he can show up on Tuesday. He is a very straightforward horse. What you see is what you get. He is like a kids pony and it has made him so easy to bring him here and get him into the rhythm of training. “I’d say his big challenges will be the conditions and the track. The stiff mile at Royal Ascot is probably the biggest ask coming from America and being able to handle that. It would be amazing (to win the race). It is a really unique scenario to purchase a horse from America to be trained by an Australian to run at Royal Ascot."