Captain Hugo wins bet365 Morebattle Hurdle after eight-hour journey from Somerset

Captain Hugo made the long trip from Somerset worthwhile with a battling victory in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.
It took over eight hours to make the journey to the racecourse stables at Kelso from Minehead on Friday evening but the return trip will feel shorter after this hard-fought success.
It was a race that changed complexion going to the last when runner-up Serious Challenge and the eventual winner surged to the front.
There was little between them all the way to the line but Captain Hugo always held a narrow advantage which was still three-quarters-of-a-length at the line.
“It was good,” the winning rider Sean Houlihan told ITV Racing. “Early on he was taken off his feet jumping wise but he’s tough and I put him through gaps and manoeuvred my way through the race.
“I felt like I’d challenge Johnny (Burke aboard the second) with one run after the last and to be fair he’s ground it out well and hit the line.”
Joint winning trainer Johnson White added: "It was definitely worthwhile and won't feel like eight-and-a-half hours going home! Kelso have made us feel very welcome and it's been a fantastic weekend."
A £100,000 bonus is on offer for the winner if he went on to score at the Cheltenham Festival but White added: "That's very unlikely. We've won a nice pot today and will probably head to Aintree."
Free video replay - Watch Captain Hugo win the Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle
