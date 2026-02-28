Captain Hugo wins bet365 Morebattle Hurdle after eight-hour journey from Somerset

It took over eight hours to make the journey to the racecourse stables at Kelso from Minehead on Friday evening but the return trip will feel shorter after this hard-fought success.

It was a race that changed complexion going to the last when runner-up Serious Challenge and the eventual winner surged to the front.

There was little between them all the way to the line but Captain Hugo always held a narrow advantage which was still three-quarters-of-a-length at the line.

“It was good,” the winning rider Sean Houlihan told ITV Racing. “Early on he was taken off his feet jumping wise but he’s tough and I put him through gaps and manoeuvred my way through the race.