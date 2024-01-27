Capodanno won the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham | report and free video replay

The Real Whacker rallied under strong pressure and passed Stay Away Fay but never looked like getting to Capodanno who scored by two and three quarter lengths.

Capadonno was a length up at the last from the novice Stay Away Fay but Royale Pagaille appeared to be about to launch a challenge when getting the fence all wrong and coming down.

He allowed Ahoy Senor to creep up on his inside at the top of the hill and it briefly looked as though last year's winner was going to retain his crown but he was passed by Stay Away Fay and Capodanno as the field bypassed what would have been the penultimate fence.

The Real Whacker was still in front but hadn't jumped with his usual fluency and was never able to put his rivals under pressure.

Held-up in the early exchanges with only Datsalrightgino (fatally injured when a faller at the ninth) behind him as The Real Whacker cut out the running from Ahoy Senor, Paul Townend was able to take much closer order as the field headed out onto the final circuit.

A market mover in the morning, Capodanno made the most of a drop to Grade 2 level having last been seen finishing 23 lengths adrift of stablemate and Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase.

Townend said: "It went very simply, got into a nice rhythm on him. With the fence being out it was a long run from what was the second last to the last and I was there plenty soon enough, took in all the scenery here but he wasn't for passing.

"Don't interfere with him (his jumping), he's been around enough places without doing anything silly and he knows what he's doing, he's economical, very good and as safe as it gets. It's a special day, a good prize and a nice winner in these colours.

“He promised a performance like that. He showed as a novice he was going to be a force to be reckoned with but I don’t think we got the clearest of runs with him, but they seem to be able to train him now and keep going with him and I thought it was a good performance.

“He had been doing everything well (at home) and he was very close to Gerri Colombe the last day and if Gerri Colombe would have been here, then he would have been very short. He was probably a bit overlooked but when people studied the race, they noticed that and he went off a lot shorter than he was in the middle of the week. He had to back up that Leopardstown run and he did today."

Capodanno’s only Festival entry is in the Ryanair Chase and Townend said: “He could drop back for the Ryanair and that will be down to Willie and Frank (Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus) and JP’s team. I was lucky to get the leg-up on him today and I’m not usually in these colours, but with Mark (Walsh) going to Doncaster and jockeys going everywhere and Lossiemouth coming here, it all fell right. ”

Patrick Mullins was at Doncaster and the assistant trainer said: “We do think that Galopin Des Champs is a better horse, but Capodanno was a Grade One winner at Punchestown and then last year he got no clear run, I’d ignore his runs from last year.

“He was well treated today and he’s a high-class horse. Would we be surprised if he turned it round with Galopin Des Champs? We would, but we’ve been surprised before.”

All systems go for Cheltenham Festival

Patrick Neville, trainer of The Real Whacker, said: “I was delighted with that. The ground would be a little bit deader than we would have liked, but he ran a great race amongst a top-class field. When you see the likes of Ahoy Senor and that lad there (Capodanno), it’s great to be here to compete with them.

“We will look forward to March and the Gold Cup, hopefully the sun will shine.”

David Mann, part-owner of the runner-up, said: “I think he is back on track again. Willie is the top trainer in the world and being beaten by him is no disgrace. What we really liked is how The Real Whacker came back at him again which was a good sign. He came up that hill well and got back in for second. It seemed he wasn’t tired, and the Gold Cup is another furlong so he is definitely up for it.

“Anything can happen. I think it is all systems go for the Gold Cup and I can’t see why Paddy wouldn’t be happier enough with that run. I think The Real Whacker is back on track. This season we are up against different horses, and it is a step up out of novice company. Fair play to the horse. We would have loved to have seen him win but that is sport.”

Paul Nicholls, trainer of third-placed Stay Away Fay, said: Nicholls “He has learnt an awful lot today. He landed on the ditch first time round and the one late he pecked on landing probably didn’t help. I think he half blew up a little bit turning in and then he stayed on late.

“We are thrilled as he has probably learnt more today than any race he has run in. He has not been beaten far, and at the weights he had an impossible task. I think that has put him right for The Festival.

“He is one of those horses you don’t want to run too quick. Last year he got beat at Doncaster then he improved massively from there to Cheltenham and he will still improve. He will 100 per cent go for the Brown Advisory.”