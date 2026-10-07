Capitano Josepi tackles British EBF Final at York

“It's just well worth a go. When you get people putting up such lovely prize money and you've got a horse that can get in the race, then it doesn't make much sense not to run him in there.”

Trainer Kevin Frost, who is based at Averham Park Farm near Newark, said: “He's a big horse that took time to come to himself but was very impressive on his first run and he's been kept with this race in mind.

The plan was hatched after the gelding won a seven-furlong restricted novice contest at Yarmouth on August 30.

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Capitano Josepi shaped with plenty of promise as an 11/2 chance on his racecourse bow, running on in eye-catching fashion to prevail by a head for jockey Jack Mitchell.

Frost reflected: “His work had always been really good. I'm not known for two-year-old runners, but he'd been working with horses that are rated quite highly and always been able to sort of swing alongside them.

“He was very green – I think Jack Mitchell's quote when he got off him was, ‘I've never sat on a horse as green that won first time’. He's come on for that and we're looking forward to seeing him run against some good quality horses and find out where we are with him.

“Like I say, he's a big, tall horse and I think he'll strengthen up over the winter period and make up into a lovely three-year-old. So yes, it's quite exciting, it's nice to have a nice horse to look forward to.”"

Capitano Josepi will face 15 rivals in the seven-furlong highlight of a seven-race card. An afternoon that includes another race offering a £100,000 purse: this time for staying sorts over 1m6f, in the William Hill Finale Handicap.

‘Finale Friday’ is part of a two-day fixture that on Saturday will see the curtain come down on York’s action-packed 2026 season.

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