Caoilin Quinn wins Jump Jockeys Derby on Give It To Me OJ

“As soon as he said he was running him I automatically knew that I would have a very good chance. I’m delighted it has worked out."

“I got on well with him last season as a juvenile hurdler, but hopefully there are a few more Flat races he can win before he goes back hurdling. He is an exciting horse and we haven’t seen the best of him yet.

“We know he is very quick out of the stalls so I just tried to dictate it from the front and he has done it well.

"I was lucky the boss put him in the race as I know him very well and I couldn’t think of a better horse to be on in the race. It was brilliant riding around here. I grew up watching the Derby and big races around here so it was a privilege to get to ride around the track

Quinn, who partnered 29 winners last season, said: “This Flat stuff is easy, isn’t it! I always thought coming into it, off his hurdles form, that he would have a great chance,

While Saligo Bay briefly threatened to make a race of it his effort was short lived as the gelded son of Time Test, who was last seen winning the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown, bounded on to glory by two and a half lengths.

Although a few of those in behind were caught short for room, including Harry Cobden on board Dancingwithmyself, as the field tracked over to the stands side rail turning for home Quinn had no such troubles out in front.

Making a quick exit from stall six the even-money favourite found himself at the head of affairs after the first furlong to take up a position he would hold all the way to the line under the Grade Two winning rider.

Fresh from enjoying his best season over jumps, the 24-year-old ticked off riding a winner around the world famous venue when steering the Gary and Josh Moore-trained four-year-old to glory in the mile and a half feature.

And although Quinn feels there are more wins to be had on the Flat with Give It To Me OJ, triumphant joint-trainer Gary Moore, who saddled last year's winner Miller Spirit together with son Josh, insisted that a return to hurdles is likely to be next on the agenda.

Moore added: "He has gone and won it like an even money favourite, but he has been working well.

"We did think he would win, and when that extra bit of rain came we knew that would help. We had this race earmarked and it was good to get Caoilin a winner on the Flat.

“He will go to Chepstow next for the four-year-old handicap hurdle there. He is well handicapped on the Flat, but not over hurdles. There are races like the four-year-old only one at Cheltenham for him after that."

Rest of the action

Former amateur jockey, and trainer, Ben James hailed his dad Ian as a ‘lucky charm’ after Runswick struck at the third time of asking with a front running success in the Yale Smart Stride EBF Novice Stakes.

Having finished sixth over a mile at Windsor 10-days ago the Ed Dunlop-trained son of Ghaiyyath took a drop back to seven furlongs in his stride under Mason Paetel.

Keeping things simple out in front, the 10/1 chance pulled out plenty before holding odds-on favourite St Anton at bay by three-quarters of a length.

James, who now works as an assistant to Newmarket handler Dunlop, said: “My dad is in this partnership (The Runswick Partnership) and it is his first enterprise into ownership. He must be a lucky charm.

“Dad picked him out when he was walking around the yard one afternoon and Ed kindly let him have a percentage he could afford. He is having a great time of it.

“At Leicester he needed the experience more than we fathomed, but then he ran really well at Windsor the other night. Today he has jumped great, and looked professional, and he has obviously handled the track very well. He is very willing and hopefully he is one for the future.”

Harry Eustace saw his decision to try Kisskodi back over seven furlongs vindicated with victory in the Residence-Make It A Full House Handicap.

Although failing to show in his previous attempt over the trip at York, the Kodi Bear-gelding was not for stopping on this occasion.

Swooping late down the stands side rail, the 7/2 favourite moved easily past eventual runner-up Stenmark, before scoring by three quarters of a length, to register win number four of the campaign.

Eustace said: “He was one we always liked as a two-year-old. Gelding him has obviously helped him a bit. Wrongly I thought he wanted quick ground, but he actually enjoys the ground today. It has just taken him a while to piece it all together.

“Last time we came back to six furlongs and the ground was a bit quick for him and the combination caught him out. I was keen to try seven furlongs again, particularly here, as I knew he had run well at the track before. The fact he does stay seven gives us hope.

"Quite a lot went wrong today and I thought he did well to win so let’s hope that maybe means there is one more in him."

Henry Candy feared he was going to be out of luck with Double Red for the fourth race in succession before he eventually prevailed in the Chigwell Group Handicap.

Victory for the 4/1 favourite appeared unlikely at one stage, however the Belardo gelding soon gathered momentum ahead of securing victory by two lengths from Prince Rasam.

Candy said: “This horse has got huge ability, but he is just his own man and he does what he likes. I thought at the top of the hill he would be a furlong last the way he was dropping back.

“As soon as he passed one Rhys (Clutterbuck) said he loved it and he went through them like a knife through butter. He has got so much ability."