Canadian International

Trained by Dermot Weld for owners Juddmonte, the four-year-old son of Kingman is seeking a fifth career victory and looking to atone for a short-priced defeat when well fancied for last month's World Pool Bet With The Tote Kilternan Stakes.

Purview went off the 6/5 favourite for the Leopardstown Group 3 having won twice at the Curragh earlier in the season, after which Weld identified races like the Irish Champion Stakes, Arc de Triomphe and Breeders' Cup Turf as potential targets.

Things conspired against the horse on his return from a break but the trainer and regular rider Colin Keane both anticipate the demands of this weekend's event at Woodbine will suit Purview, who is set to be ridden by Chris Hayes with Keane required in Newmarket for Blue Bolt in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes.

Keane told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Things didn't go right for him at the Irish Champions Festival. From our draw we kind of accepted it, took our time and we didn't go overly quick so he did well to get as close as he from where we were.

"I think he'll suit America, Chris knows him so fingers crossed he'll run a big race."