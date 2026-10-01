Purview heads for Saturday's $750,000 Canadian International with plenty of confidence behind him.
Trained by Dermot Weld for owners Juddmonte, the four-year-old son of Kingman is seeking a fifth career victory and looking to atone for a short-priced defeat when well fancied for last month's World Pool Bet With The Tote Kilternan Stakes.
Purview went off the 6/5 favourite for the Leopardstown Group 3 having won twice at the Curragh earlier in the season, after which Weld identified races like the Irish Champion Stakes, Arc de Triomphe and Breeders' Cup Turf as potential targets.
Things conspired against the horse on his return from a break but the trainer and regular rider Colin Keane both anticipate the demands of this weekend's event at Woodbine will suit Purview, who is set to be ridden by Chris Hayes with Keane required in Newmarket for Blue Bolt in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes.
Keane told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Things didn't go right for him at the Irish Champions Festival. From our draw we kind of accepted it, took our time and we didn't go overly quick so he did well to get as close as he from where we were.
"I think he'll suit America, Chris knows him so fingers crossed he'll run a big race."
"I think it's a very good renewal of the race," Weld told the Racing Post.
"Woodbine is one of the best tracks in North America and I had a runner in the race some years ago when Grey Swallow was third.
"Purview ran a good race at Leopardstown and has been running well for us all year. I think he's in very good form."
Purview can be backed at 8/1 for the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland on October 31 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.