Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Anagram quiz
Anagram quiz

Can you decipher the names of these 20 famous national hunt horses?

By Sporting Life
16:48 · FRI December 16, 2022

We've mixed up the names of 20 famous national hunt horses. All you have to do is decipher them. Good luck!

1. Tailor

2. Alien novel

3. Met Santa

4. Dated owners

5. Prancer sister

6. Enable toys

7. Album focus

8. Appear silky

9. Accrued

10. Hits recorded

11. Fronted royal

12. Bet I might

13. Eco energy

14. Raunchy rifle

15. Manned

16. Dream mindset

17. Art checklist

18. Camel pads

19. Eaten green

20. Adults rap

CLICK HERE FOR ANSWERS

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING