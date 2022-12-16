We've mixed up the names of 20 famous national hunt horses. All you have to do is decipher them. Good luck!

1. Tailor 2. Alien novel 3. Met Santa 4. Dated owners 5. Prancer sister 6. Enable toys 7. Album focus 8. Appear silky 9. Accrued 10. Hits recorded 11. Fronted royal 12. Bet I might 13. Eco energy 14. Raunchy rifle 15. Manned 16. Dream mindset 17. Art checklist 18. Camel pads 19. Eaten green 20. Adults rap CLICK HERE FOR ANSWERS