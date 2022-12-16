Can you decipher the names of these 20 famous national hunt horses?
By Sporting Life
16:48 · FRI December 16, 2022
We've mixed up the names of 20 famous national hunt horses. All you have to do is decipher them. Good luck!
1. Tailor
2. Alien novel
3. Met Santa
4. Dated owners
5. Prancer sister
6. Enable toys
7. Album focus
8. Appear silky
9. Accrued
10. Hits recorded
11. Fronted royal
12. Bet I might
13. Eco energy
14. Raunchy rifle
15. Manned
16. Dream mindset
17. Art checklist
18. Camel pads
19. Eaten green
20. Adults rap