Laura Joy delves into the breeding make-up of Japanese racing's leading 2022 Arc de Triomphe contender, Titleholder.

For a long time through 2022, anyone who checked the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe antepost market will have seen Japanese raider Titleholder in pole position and wondered, 'who?'. Days away from Europe’s middle-distance climax, there is only a little bit of shame in admitting you are none the wiser (guilty!). The important thing is you are ready, willing, and actively about to educate yourself on the elusive Japanese star. Titleholder arrives in Paris off the back of a hat-trick of wins, two in Grade 1 company. He earned his first Grade 1 in the Japanese St Leger over a mile and seven furlongs but proved he was more than a one-trick stamina-laden colt when taking the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen run over a mile and three furlongs in track-record time. A colt with the class to win three Grade Ones, the speed for a mile and a quarter and stamina for two miles, is a very rare weapon in equine form indeed. The memory drifts to greats like Sea The Stars, Nijinsky or even Camelot who came so close to Triple Crown glory when thinking of European stars with such diversity. They are few and far between, and before this one graces our presence, we ought to find out how he came to be.

The Dubawi to Dubai Millennium and Dandy Man to Mozart, Titleholder’s Japanese 2020 Champion First Crop Sire Duramente (King Kamehameha) sadly passed away just eight months after earning his crown. With only two crops of three-year-olds to race so far, each with their own Grade 1 winner to represent him, his premature passing is something of a tragedy to the Japanese stallion ranks. Duramente was a homegrown Japanese Champion Three Year Old out of their 2004 Champion older mare Admire Groove, who it won’t surprise you to learn is by the late great Sunday Silence, a world-renowned breed-shaper who was imported from America. The regard in which the Japanese Racing Authority hold the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is no secret. For decades they have been heavily investing in the best European and American bloodstock they can source with a multitude of goals, one being Europe’s crowning middle-distance finale. Titleholder is a prime example of their commitment to that goal, and perhaps their best opportunity to score. Titleholder’s dam Mowen was a yearling purchase from Tattersalls October Book One in 2009. Costing just 30,000gns, she was from the second crop of Derby winner Motivator. Whilst Motivator has not scaled the heights one might have hoped for a Derby winning son of Montjeu, he has notable familiarity with the first Sunday in October as the sire of dual Arc winner Treve. Treve came up two and a quarter lengths short against Golden Horn in her bid for a historic three wins in the race, a colt whose name will crop up again later on. What Motivator failed to do as a sire, he suggests he may negate any shortcomings as a broodmare sire. Titleholder leads an esteemed group of 13 stakes winners to date who range from Norfolk winner A’Ali (Society Rock) to May Hill winner Fleeting (Zoffany), the latter a neck second on Arc day herself in the Prix de l’Opera to Villa Marina in 2019.