Camille Pissarro retired to stud

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner Camille Possarro has been retired to stud after picking up an injury in the Coral-Eclipse last month.
A dual Group 1-winning son of Wootton Bassett - having also landed last season's Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere - Camille Pissarro bows out of his racing career with total earnings of £1,138,646 and three victories from his 11 appearances on track.
“Camille Pissarro pulled a shoe at Sandown and was quite sore afterwards," said Aidan O'Brien in a statement on the Coolmore website.
"We had him X-rayed, and a fissure fracture was found in his fetlock. The decision was then made to retire him.
"Camille Pissarro was an extremely classy colt; he had speed and class. He won the Lagardere on Arc weekend last year at two, and then he showed everyone how good he was in the French Derby. He was very classy."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.