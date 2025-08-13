Menu icon
Sporting Life
Camille Pissarro wins the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere

Camille Pissarro retired to stud

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed August 13, 2025 · 8 min ago

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner Camille Possarro has been retired to stud after picking up an injury in the Coral-Eclipse last month.

A dual Group 1-winning son of Wootton Bassett - having also landed last season's Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere - Camille Pissarro bows out of his racing career with total earnings of £1,138,646 and three victories from his 11 appearances on track.

“Camille Pissarro pulled a shoe at Sandown and was quite sore afterwards," said Aidan O'Brien in a statement on the Coolmore website.

"We had him X-rayed, and a fissure fracture was found in his fetlock. The decision was then made to retire him.

"Camille Pissarro was an extremely classy colt; he had speed and class. He won the Lagardere on Arc weekend last year at two, and then he showed everyone how good he was in the French Derby. He was very classy."

