Callum Shepherd questions verdict which led to 18-day suspension and set to appeal

Riding the David Simcock-trained Thorntonledale Max in the seven-furlong handicap, Shepherd was found to have failed “to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished outright first” after Flavour Maker grabbed a share of the first prize on the line.

However, Shepherd has expressed his doubt about the dead-heat call and consequently the decision to impose a lengthy ban for his ride.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “To my eyes and the eyes of everyone who has looked at it in detail, I think it shows a clear gap between the Roger Varian-trained horse (Flavour Maker) and the line. We’re very much on and through the line.

“It was 8.30pm, the last race, it was dark but all you have to do is put your phone on full brightness and I think it’s pretty apparent to everyone who looks that it might be a small margin, but there is a distinct gap and a margin in our favour.

“It’s one they have got wrong I feel.

“A dead-heat in any other circumstance would seem pretty inoffensive but it must be said in this specific case it’s very, very important to me, regardless of the accusation that I’d stopped riding, which I completely refute.

“The most straightforward process of dealing with it is to address the photo and I think it’s pretty clear an error has been made and we were the outright winner.”