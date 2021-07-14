Sporting Life
Neil Callan - flying the flag for Ireland
Neil Callan - signed off in style

Racing news: Neil Callan leaves Hong Kong with winner

By Sporting Life
18:54 · WED July 14, 2021

Neil Callan ended his Hong Kong stint on a winning note as Helene Wisdom Star struck at Happy Valley.

The jockey partnered his first Hong Kong winner in 2010 before moving full time four years later, but he confirmed last month he would not reapply for his licence and would return to Britain for his family at the end of the season.

Wednesday’s Happy Valley card marked the end of the Hong Kong campaign and Callan ensured a glorious send off as he steered the Tony Cruz-trained Helene Wisdom Star to a short head victory in the Wong Nai Chung Handicap .

The four-year-old, who raced as Aerclub for Henry de Bromhead in Ireland before his Hong Kong transfer, was a 283rd winner in the jurisdiction for Callan.

He said: “I’ve proved tonight, on the last night, that I can hold my nerve and control the emotion and still ride at my best. Now I go home for my family – it’s all about my family. It was brilliant to win.”

Callan has signalled his intention to ride again in Britain on his return.

