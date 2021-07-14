Racing news: Neil Callan leaves Hong Kong with winner

The jockey partnered his first Hong Kong winner in 2010 before moving full time four years later, but he confirmed last month he would not reapply for his licence and would return to Britain for his family at the end of the season.

Wednesday’s Happy Valley card marked the end of the Hong Kong campaign and Callan ensured a glorious send off as he steered the Tony Cruz-trained Helene Wisdom Star to a short head victory in the Wong Nai Chung Handicap .

The four-year-old, who raced as Aerclub for Henry de Bromhead in Ireland before his Hong Kong transfer, was a 283rd winner in the jurisdiction for Callan.