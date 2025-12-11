Menu icon
Vicki Gibbins reflects on the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury
Vicki Gibbins reflects on the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Call for horses to be paraded in racecard order in the UK

By Vicki Gibbins
Horse Racing
Thu December 11, 2025 · 4h ago

Our columnist argues now is the time for authorities to make sure horses parade in racecard order to benefit racegoers and punters alike.

On Tingle Creek day, Dan Skelton was fined £1,000 for bringing Be Aware to the paddock ‘after the signal to mount had been given’.

He was cross about it, but hell hath no fury like a journalist scorned.

Skelton acknowledged and accepted the fine, citing his horse as hot and requiring tacking up in the stables, but this isn’t about Be Aware and this isn’t about Dan Skelton – this is about a paddock procedure that is not fit for purpose.

Racing teeters on the edge of a precipice. We may not save it, but we can try to not go down without a fight.

I understand the complexities of an equine. I’ve been dragged, bitten, stood on and booted enough times during my pre-cushty racing journalist career to know that these horses aren’t simple. Some are quirky, some are difficult and some are downright dangerous.

But this is a question of perception, and we have a responsibility to demonstrate to the public that these cosseted and cared for racehorses can handle the high pressure of race-day. Parading is part of our proof of that and if they can’t parade, then maybe they shouldn’t be racing.

The current British Horseracing Authority Rules Of Racing set out that ‘a trainer must ensure that their horse is in the parade ring by the time displayed in the weighing room’. The time is variable for each racecourse, dependant on layout. This rule allows for the minimum amount of paddock presence, with horses doing less than two laps on a regular basis. It is simply not good enough.

Let’s keep it simple and make positive change. Runners need to be presented in the paddock in racecard order for a set amount of time before every race.

Why is it important? The paddock should be an integral part of the racegoer experience and the paying public deserve to see these horses. For the television coverage, it’s an easier sell – pan from horse to horse in the paddock, with each runner present before proceeding to post in order. Engagement equals revenue and racing needs every penny.

We can’t risk alienating the horsemen and must allow for the unexpected. Things happen - horses throw shoes, tack breaks or time disappears – and that’s why a fining system should be in place. But commit multiple offences, especially with the same horse, and the sanctions need to be straightforward and severe. Isn’t it our duty to query the horses who cannot parade?

Other jurisdictions – Hong Kong, America, Australia, Dubai – parade in race card order, and it works. And do you know what? When our trainers travel to those countries with runners, they also parade in race card order.

So let’s change things for the better in 2026 and give it a go.

Who’s up for it?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

