California Dreamer aimed at Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh

Despite yet being able to find the scoresheet, Adrian Murray’s young filly has proven a consistent performer in some red-hot events, only once finishing outside of the top three in five starts.

The Amo Racing and Giselle De Aguiar-owned daughter of Mehmas has placed efforts in both the Airlie Stud Stakes and Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh to her name and will attempt to finally get her head in front at the Kildare track when moving up to seven furlongs for Group One action on September 15.

Having been given a well-earned rest following her fine effort behind Ger Lyons’ subsequent Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche most recently, connections are relishing the prospect of moving up in trip for a race the owners finished third in with Ornellaia 12 months ago.

“She’s on a break and we’re freshening her up for the Moyglare,” said Murray.

“We’re going to move her up to seven furlongs and we think she will be better over seven, she probably wants seven. She’s being doing really well and rattling the crossbar for a few runs and she’s a good filly. But we do think a step up in trip will improve her again.”