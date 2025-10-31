Caldwell Potter ruled out for season after suffering setback

The grey, owned by a consortium that includes Sir Alex Ferguson, cost connections €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal sale and flourished for Paul Nicholls in the spring.

The bold-jumping seven-year-old was an impressive winner of the Golden Miller Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and took the step up to Grade One company in his stride to land the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

He was expected to reappear in next month's Betfair Chase but, writing on his X account, the trainer revealed: "It's with great disappointment I am informing everyone that after Caldwell Potter's gallop at Newbury on Monday he sustained a small injury which after consultation with vets and his owners will mean he will miss the rest of this season.

"Obviously it's a big blow for everyone involved with him but he will be back."