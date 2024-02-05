Caldwell Potter heading to Paul Nicholls after selling for €740,000

Caldwell Potter has so far lived up to his breeding, winning three times from seven starts in all and two of his first three outings over hurdles, including a Grade One success on his most recent appearance in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

The six-year-old son of Martaline is not only a full-brother to Mighty Potter, who won four Grade Ones for Elliott and the Browns before suffering a fatal injury last year, but his dam Matnie has also produced three other high-class performers in French Dynamite, Indiana Jones and Brighterdaysahead.

Caldwell Potter was the star attraction among 29 lots to go under the hammer, having already shown top-level form over obstacles for Gordon Elliott to go with his excellent pedigree.

The couple, who run their horses under the Caldwell Construction banner, shocked the racing world late last month when announcing they were to sell their entire string.

Following a slow start, the bidding eventually got under way at €100,000 before ultimately ending up in a tense straight shootout between two parties.

The packed sales ring fell silent after the auctioneer confirmed a €700,000 bid, and while a counter offer of €720,000 was made, the hammer eventually went down at €740,000, with Highflyer bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley immediately announced as the successful bidder.

He was later reported to be heading to Paul Nicholls having been secured by a partnership of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason, John Hales and Peter Done.

Bittersweet moment for winning bidder

The agent said: "I don't feel great taking him out of Gordon Elliott's yard, he's done so well with this horse, but business is business and you have to do your best for your clients. When I saw the horse was coming up for sale there was only one phone call I made and that was to John Hales, who has been a client of mine for many, many years.

"I bought him for a little partnership they've put together the four guys and we've bought a lovely four-year-old this year with Paul Nicholls too called Kalif Du Berlais.

"I'm thrilled to get the horse but it is a little bittersweet as it doesn't always feel right. I can see how much Gordon was trying to get the horse back when he was bidding.

"He'll go to Paul's, he doesn't have to go and run at Cheltenham, it's not the be all and end all. It's only four weeks to get used to a new regime and it could be he needs that time to settle in and he could go to Aintree, but we bought him to be a steeplechaser.

"He has the pedigree to be a three-mile Gold Cup horse I think and at he moment he's only run at two miles. He's such an exciting horse for the longer term and realistically that's why we bought him, not for four weeks' time."

Caldwell Potter’s fee eclipses the previous record for a jumps horse sold at auction in Interconnected, who was bought by Darren Yates at Doncaster in 2019 for £620,000.