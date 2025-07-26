Calandagan too good in King George as he reels in Kalpana at Ascot

Calandagan landed the Group 1 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in great style on Saturday.

Francis- Henri Graffard's horse was strongly supported into 11/10 favouritism and he didn't let down backers, staying on strongly to run down Kalpana to win by a length. After Jan Brueghel set his own fractions ahead of stablemate Continuous he was pushed along early by Ryan Moore as his rivals travelled more sweetly in behind. Soon Kalpana swept to the front under Oisin Murphy and as Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance suffered trouble in-running she kicked a couple of lengths clear, laying down the gauntlet to Calandagan. Mickael Barzalona had a target to aim at in the final furlong and his horse responded brilliantly, the front two two-and-half lengths clear of Rebel's Romance who ran on for third once seeing daylight.

Calandagan beats Kalpana in the King George

Graffard said: “I had him the first time out at Deauville and he didn’t want to load. On his second start he dropped the jockey on the way to the stalls. I taught him to load with the starters at Deauville for four days. We struggled to load him and he showed a lot of character in the race and he was beaten into third. Then we had no choice then (to geld him), but I would prefer to have a very good gelding than a bad colt. “I never had any doubts about his willingness to win. Every time he got beaten we had excuses. He was really far back in the Juddmonte International last year and he quickened really strongly, but probably too late. “In Dubai he got beaten by a very good horse, but he finished strongly. At Epsom, thinking after the race I had little excuses. I couldn’t say it wasn’t he didn’t want to try and the jockey never reported that to me. “We know him better and Mickael knows how to ride him more and he loves good ground. He loves the distance, but last year I campaigned him over ten furlongs. I think there is no more doubt about his willingness to win. “It was (very much so a surprise that Continuous continued to take a pull.) To be fair I was upset that I didn’t put Goliath in the race today as everyone was expecting a lot of pace so I should have run Goliath too, but I’ve no regret seeing how the race was won. “Aidan and his team do a lot of work with tactics so it is always interesting, but he is an easy ride and I’m glad he had time to catch the filly. “Yes (I thought Kalpana might get away). It took a little time to really hit his stride. Mickael said he was waiting as that helped him to balance. He said the furlong is long here, but he knew he was going to catch her. To be fair when she kicked for home she was impressive. I thought ‘Oh my God, I’m going to finish second again.’ “I think he has proven in every single race that he is a very good horse. The way he can quicken is very impressive and his times are always interesting to look at. “Whatever the tactics of the opposition, we will be competitive. We will see how he comes back, but he is in the Juddmonte International so why not go there.”