Calandagan settles in ahead of Japan Cup bid

Graffard has had a terrific year and his four-year-old gelding Calandagan has been the flag-bearer for the French trainer with top-class wins in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, King George and British Champion Stakes.

Now Calandagan's sights are set on this Sunday's Japan Cup, although Graffard is under no illusion as to the task facing his star in a race that proved all too much for stablemate Goliath, who could do no better than sixth in Tokyo 12 months ago.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Graffard said: "Goliath is a much more difficult horse, everything has to go his way in the race, and it didn't go well for him last year. There was no pace, he had a bad draw, the horse was too keen. Calandagan is much easier in the race, his jockey knows him very well, so it's easier for Calandagan than for Goliath.

"This race is very strong though and the preliminaries are very difficult here. It will be an hour and 40 minutes from his box to the race so it's a lot of walking. They walk for so long, I think for around 10 minutes behind the stalls in front of the stands, so the pressure is on for a long time on the shoulders of these horses.

"It's definitely a disadvantage for European horses. We just have to keep trying and I just hope Calandagan doesn't use up too much energy before the race.

"But he's in the right spirit and he knows how to compete at the top level too.