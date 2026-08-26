Calandagan could skip Qatar Racing Champion Stakes at Ascot

Calandagan could skip the Qatar Racing British Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 17, with the Japan Cup his main end-of-year priority.
Francis Graffard's five-year-old was last seen finishing second to Kalpana in the King George but a return to Ascot may not be on the cards if the British weather turns this autumn.
The Aga Khan Studs team are prioritising his defence of the Japan Cup at Tokyo on November 29 and while he won both races last year, the ground on Champions Day was officially 'Good'.
Nemone Routh, Director and French Racing Manager for the Aga Khan Studs, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast:
“He came back to the stable last Friday. He had a lovely break, about three weeks off, getting some paddock time.
“He’ll start his road back to getting fit again and his main objective is the Japan Cup.
“He could go [to Ascot for the British Champion Stakes] but it will depend on the horse and whether he comes to had quickly.
“But also we’ll be keeping an eye on the ground. I don’t think we want a repeat of the Coronation Cup.
“If he comes to hand quickly, it's decent ground and Francis is happy with him, he could go there. But if the ground was to go and it became testing, I’m not sure we’d do that to him."
Calandagan is currently the 7/2 joint-favourite for the Champion Stakes with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
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