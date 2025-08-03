Calandagan could run in the Champion Stakes at Ascot before contesting the Japan Cup

Calandagan burst into the public consciousness when running away with the 2024 renewal of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot but then endured a rather frustrating run.

Stepped up to Group 1 level and dropped back to 10 furlongs for the Juddmonte International at York, Calandagan could only finish second to City Of Troy at York before filling the same position in the Champion Stakes, Dubai Sheema Classic and Coronation Cup.

Calandagan finally got his breakthrough top-level win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud before following up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and Nemone Routh, director and racing manager for owner Aga Khan Studs, told Sky Sports Racing connections are considering a return to the Berkshire venue.

"He came out of the race [King George] very well," she said.

"He lost a little bit of weight but that's normal. He was very supple after his run, I saw him cantering, he's in good form.

"We took him out of York [Juddmonte International] because we just felt four Group 1s on the trot within a couple of months was a big ask, even for him. And we really want to focus on the Japan Cup at the end of the year so we'll work backwards from that.

"He'll definitely have a run before; we might take in the Champion Stakes or there is a Group 2 at Longchamp he could run in. That was the plan the last time I spoke to Francis [Graffard, trainer] so I think that's what we're doing."