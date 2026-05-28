Calandagan and Jan Brueghel set to rematch in Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom on reinvigorated Derby day card

Andrew Asquith looks ahead to the rematch between Calandagan and Jan Brueghel in the Coronation Cup and gives his verdict.

Calandagan came in to the Coolmore Coronation Cup 12 months ago on the back of finishing second to City of Troy in the Juddmonte International, second to Anmaat in the Champion Stakes and second to Danon Decile in the Dubai Sheema Classic. He started the 13/8-on favourite to end his run of runner-up finishes but once again he was unable to get past Jan Brueghel at Epsom having looked like the winner for much of the straight, travelling powerfully and trading at 1.25 in-running. The questions then began to rise regarding his resolution from many figures in horse racing – including me – but what he has gone on to achieve since has been remarkable. He got his revenge on Jan Brueghel in the King George at Ascot when the latter was fitted with first-time cheekpieces and ridden from the front, but he was unable to set fast enough fractions and that enabled Calandagan to unleash one of his biggest attributes – his turn of foot. Calandagan hasn’t looked back since, breaking through the top-class barrier on Timeform’s scale in the Champion Stakes back at Ascot next time, having no problem with the drop back to a mile and a quarter, and putting to bed any lingering doubts over his attitude.

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He didn’t need to improve to record a fourth straight Group 1 success in the Japan Cup, given plenty to do on that occasion but really digging deep, and it was a similar story when winning the Dubai Sheema Classic on his latest start in March. Calandagan was comfortably on top on that occasion, though, and he heads into the rematch with Jan Brughel in top form. It has been a slightly different story for Jan Brueghel, however, only seen two times since his success in the Coronation Cup 12 months ago, one the aforementioned defeat in the King George, and the other a smooth success in the Ormonde Stakes on his recent return. He held a big edge on form there, but he looked as good as ever, having to wait to mount his challenge though once he was in the clear it was plain sailing. That was very encouraging after such a lay-off, as he reportedly did well to overcome pneumonia last year, and that run sets himself up nicely to defend his crown at Epsom. However, you do have to wonder if he has the class to match Calandagan, who is now both Timeform’s and the world's highest rated horse in training. If I’m honest, I thought Calandagan would be shorter in the betting with a CV like his and the fact he’s just a much better horse this time around. It would be folly to discount Lambourn, though, who I thought did very well to win over a mile and a quarter round Chester on his return. He made all to win the Derby last year, and you would imagine he’ll be ridden in similar fashion in the Coronation Cup over the same course and distance. He should ensure there’s a sound pace, which will play to the strengths of both Calandagan and Jan Brueghel. It’s an intriguing race, it has to be said. But it’s definitely Calandagan for me – he looks a good bet at odds against.