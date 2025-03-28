Caius Chorister retired and set to visit City Of Troy

Trained by David Menuisier for enthusiastic owner Clive Washbourn, Caius Chorister won her first handicap of the lowly handicap rating of 53 at Yarmouth in May 2022 and rose through the ranks to compete in the best staying races in the calendar.

Although the daughter of Golden Horn did not win last season, she finished second in both the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and the Henry II Stakes at Sandown. She was sixth to Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup and fourth to the same rival in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions day.

Six-year-old Caius Chorister, who won six of her 29 races, had been unplaced in two runs in Dubai since the turn of the year.

Menuisier said: "We have decided to retire her. She is due to meet City of Troy in the next few days or weeks. She has been a fantastic horse which is why it is important to know when to stop. She deserves her place at stud. There is no point having another season."

On Caius Chorister's rise through the ranks from modest handicapper to group one performer, Menuisier added: "She was just not giving us anything early in her career. She couldn’t beat a horse on the gallops and still couldn’t to be fair.

"She was the hardest horse to read and handicapped herself on the all-weather. After she did that, Clive said, ‘Do you think she will win a race?’. I said yes but I really wasn’t sure she could win off a handicap rating of 53. The rest is history. Sometimes you just have to give horses time."