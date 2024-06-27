Caius Chorister camp keeping Goodwood options open

Owned by the enthusiastic Clive Washbourn, the five-year-old was a handicap winner at the ‘Glorious’ meeting in 2022, but since then her stock has risen to the point where she is now a genuine top-level performer over staying distances.

A convincing winner of Saint-Cloud’s Prix Belle de Nuit last autumn, Caius Chorister has taken her form to the next level this term with narrow defeats in both the Sagaro Stakes and Henry II Stakes, teeing-up a shot at the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

She failed to last home the stamina-sapping two-and-a-half-mile trip on that occasion, but her handler remains confident of taking on the majority of the staying division again over slightly shorter – apart from Kyprios.

His name amongst the list of Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup participants would see the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes come onto the radar as an alternative.

“She’s as bright as a button, as they say. She clearly just didn’t stay, but she has come out of the race as bright as anything really and is ready to go again,” said Menuisier.

“She’s different to any other horse we’ve ever had, she is made of different stuff, she is just the toughest thing ever.

“Glorious Goodwood will be the next stop, either for the Goodwood Cup if Kyprios does not turn up, or the Lillie Langtry if he does, because Kyprios is by far the best stayer in Europe and wherever he goes, we will avoid him.

“I think over two miles, I will be happy enough to take on the rest of the stayers, because she does have speed, especially on quick ground. But we will not be able to crack Kyprios – and if he does turn up, that is why she has two engagements.

“She looks like being the best staying filly in Europe at the moment; we don’t know how the three-year-olds will do later in the season, but right now she looks the best older staying filly. It’s exciting really.”