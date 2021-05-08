Haydock Saturday review: Cape Byron back on track

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned Cape Byron is a half-brother to Third Realm, who less than half-an-hour later established himself as a legitimate Derby contender with a trial victory at Lingfield.

Eoin Walsh sat close to the pace set by Brando before unleashing Cape Byron (3-1), trained by Roger Varian, to pick off the leader and go on to win by two and a quarter lengths.

The 2019 Wokingham and Bengough Stakes scorer was able to race just once last year, in the Qipco British Champions Sprint, but bounced back with a smart display.

Cape Byron staked a claim for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot when returning to form after a bad injury to win the Pertemps Network Conditions Stakes at Haydock.

Speaking away from the track, Varian said: “It’s a great day for the mare, Reem Three, who has been a wonderful mare for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid “I think she had five or six horses rated over 100, but to have two horses win on the same afternoon – one over six furlongs and one over almost a mile and a half – is a good achievement for the mare out in the paddock, not that she’d know much about it!”

On Cape Byron, he added: “He’s a hell of a good horse on his day and we’ll have to consider the six-furlong Group One at Ascot (Diamond Jubilee). We ran him today and thought if he didn’t handle the soft ground and got beat, he’d come down a pound or two and he is probably capable of carrying a big weight in the Wokingham.

“I thought if he won today, we could look at the Group One. He has a fine record at Ascot. You can put a line through last year as he had a pretty serious injury and only came back for one run when the ground was heavy. On his day, he’s very capable and we’d love to get him to Ascot in one piece and in good form.”

Walsh said: “He did it nicely and got away with it on the ground. It’s quite heavy. It wouldn’t be his ideal surface. He found it a bit testing the last 100 yards and got a bit tired. Hopefully he’ll come on for that. There was no confirmed pace beforehand and I didn’t want to make it. Luckily, Brando went on. I could sit on his girths and there was going to be no excuse from there.”

Walsh was delighted to have been given the opportunity to ride such a smart performer as Cape Byron.

“That’s the wonderful thing about one meeting a day for us – it gives us lesser-known jockeys a chance to shine on the big stage,” he said. Roger has been fantastic. That’s my third winner for him in the last week.”

Cape Byron was cut to 10/1 from 20/1 for the Diamond Jubilee with Betfair at Paddy Power.

Third Haydock win for Qaysar

Qaysar registered a third course success when claiming Listed honours in the Pertemps Network Spring Trophy.

Richard Hannon’s six-year-old was always going easily for Joe Fanning and soon put the race to bed to beat Tomfre by a length and quarter.

“He travelled very well and I was never in any danger. He loves the ground and won well,” said Fanning. "He’s very game and is a grand horse.”