Burdett Road ready for Kingwell Hurdle test

Burdett Road and Golden Ace feature among six entries for the BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.
Sam Twiston-Davies will take the ride on the former, who finished third behind Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth on his last start in the Christmas Hurdle.
James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road, told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's in great form and we can't wait until Saturday. It looks an ideal race for him, he's been hugely progressive this season and I'm looking forward to it.
"Harry (Cobden) goes to Ascot, Sam's schooled him and will ride."
Nemean Lion won the race last season and arrives off the back of wins at Hereford and Windsor on his last two starts. Brentford Hope, Fiercely Proud and Hansard complete the possible field.
