Andrew Balding and William Buick were top trainer and top jockey at Glorious Goodwood

Not only was he crowned leading jockey for the week in Sussex with seven winners, he is about to get married on Sunday.

Buick landed feature prizes on Suesa in the King George Qatar Stakes and the Qatar Lillie Langtry on Wonderful Tonight – having the top rider prize sewn up halfway through the final afternoon.

“I’m delighted to be leading jockey at Glorious Goodwood,” said Buick.

“Obviously it is over five days and you can’t win them all. It’s intense and there are some you look back on and wish had gone differently.

“It has been a good week, we all know that it is tough week. I knew I had some good rides coming into the week, and it is always a week you look back on and think there is one or two races you would like to have a go at again, but all in all it has been a great week.

“I am really pleased, Suesa and Wonderful Tonight being the highlights.”

He added: “Now I have got to get my head into my speech – all week I have been focusing on my job, now I am going to focus on tomorrow! It should be a great day. James Doyle is my best man.

“I’m a bit nervous now, but it should be a brilliant day and we’re getting married at a church opposite where we live.”

Andrew Balding, who won the Sussex Stakes with Alcohol Free, was crowned leading trainer with five winners.

On being informed of the fact, the Kingsclere handler said: “That’s great. I thought we had a chance coming into today and we’ve had a couple of winners.

“We’ve targeted this meeting with the right horses. The ground suited most of them – it’s been a good week.

“It was a special moment for us with Alcohol Free (in the Sussex Stakes). She is a special filly and we really enjoyed it.”