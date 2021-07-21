King George preview: Adayar has 'obvious chance'

William Buick feels Adayar holds an "obvious chance" in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot.
The jockey opted to ride stablemate Hurricane Lane over the son of Frankel when he landed the Cazoo Derby but is back on board in Berkshire.
“The King George is always a fascinating race – and this year it has attracted all the best three-year-olds, older horses and fillies,” Buick told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“I think this year’s three-year-olds are a good bunch. You can’t take away from what Adayar did at Epsom – he was a very good Derby winner, and looking back it didn’t come as a complete surprise. Although he didn’t win his two trials, he ran well in both – and he’s bred to be very good.
“He had Hurricane Lane back in third. Hurricane Lane took the Derby very well, and you’d have to say he has taken a step forward for sure. We’ll find out how good Adayar is on Saturday. The two are being kept apart for now, but I suspect somewhere down the line they will meet again.
“He gets an attractive weight pull in the King George – as a Derby winner, he must have an obvious chance in the race.”