Bucanero Fuerte back next year with Classic bid in mind

Trainer Adrian Murray felt his lacklustre display in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes behind Henry Longfellow was a result of having one race too many.

He had earlier proved his class with a striking four-length victory in the Group One Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs, but Murray believes he was beaten too far out at the Curragh for stamina to have been the issue on his first attempt over seven.

“Nothing came to light, it just looked to me like it was a race too many for him,” said Murray.

“He’s on a break now, he won’t run again until next year. I’ve given him an entry in the Irish Guineas and he’ll also get entered in the English Guineas.

“Hopefully he’ll have a prep run before going for one of those.

“He was beaten way too far out for it to be the trip, he was beaten before halfway, he never really travelled in the race.

“In all his other races he’d travelled so strongly but it was always going to probably happen because he’s a big colt, immature, and it was just a race too many really.

“He’s had five races now so he’s got plenty of experience at two if we’re thinking of a Guineas. That’s the plan anyway.”