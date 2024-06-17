Bucanero Fuerte and Vandeek have both been ruled out of Friday’s Commonwealth Cup

Trained by Adrian Murray, Bucanero Fuerte was among the leading contenders for the Group One having made a winning return this year at Naas.

His form at two, including a Group One win in the Phoenix Stakes and a third place in the Coventry Stakes a year ago marked him out as one of the best of his generation.

However, having travelled over to England early, he was showing signs of distress and is recuperating in Newmarket Equine Hospital.

A statement on X from his owners, Amo Racing, read: “Unfortunately Bucanero Fuerte will miss the Commonwealth Cup on Friday.

“After arriving in Ascot yesterday he was showing signs of travel sickness and was subsequently transferred to Newmarket Equine Hospital as a matter of caution where he has been monitored overnight.

“He spent a comfortable night there and remains well this morning but he will be forced to miss his intended engagement on Friday.

“We now look forward to his swift recovery and the rest of the season ahead.”