Bryony Frost will ride well-fancied Intense Raffles in the Coral Welsh National

Bryony Frost has been booked to ride Intense Raffles in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27.
JJ Slevin, retained rider for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, will be riding in Ireland over the festive period so the Double Green team have turned to Frost who is the retained jockey for the owners in France.
She has ridden Intense Raffles once before, in a Navan handicap hurdle in December last year, and will get the chance to secure a prestigious Welsh National victory on the former Irish National winner who is 12/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
Munir said: “Bryony will ride Intense Raffles at Chepstow. It’s great to have our retained jockeys help each other out from across the borders.
“Bryony knows Intense Raffles well having previously ridden him at Navan and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Thomas Gibney’s seven-year-old goes into the race on the back of an eighth-placed finish in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time on ground that was a touch on the quick side for him.
He won the Irish National at Fairyhouse in heavy ground as a six-year-old and will likely get his preferred conditions at Chepstow on Saturday week.
