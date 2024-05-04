Bryony Frost retained jockey for Double Green in France

The Double Green outfit have enjoyed great success in the country in recent years and have an expanded team in action there this season to go alongside their Raffles breeding operation.

Former jockey Benoit Gicquel is their racing manager in France and has been looking to secure a retained rider for some time.

Frost’s decision to base herself in France was the opportunity they were waiting for and Munir said: “For a while, we have wanted to retain a jockey in France to strengthen Team Double Green but have been waiting for the right opportunity. Bryony's decision to move to France has not only presented us with that opportunity but meant that we have appointed an experienced and talented jockey for Team Double Green.”

Frost added: “I have long admired Team Double Green and the success that they have had in England, Ireland and France. I am really excited to join them, the opportunity to be retained by them to ride their horses is the dream start to my career in France.”