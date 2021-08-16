An emotional Bryony Frost was boosted by the reception of racegoers at Warwick on Thursday after she won the opening race.
At around the same time the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled she had been bullied and harassed by fellow rider Robbie Dunne, Frost was in competitive action aboard Graystone for trainer Lucy Wadham.
Having been placed on his first two jumping starts, the Dark Angel gelding was an 11/4 chance for the Agetur (UK) Ltd Juvenile Maiden Hurdle and produced a dominant front-running display.
Saint Riquier, the 13/8 favourite, attempted to close the gap from the home turn, but Graystone survived a final-flight error and proved seven lengths too strong, with Frost returning to the winner’s enclosure to warm applause from racegoers.
Speaking to Racing TV, Frost did not touch on events in London, but of Graystone she said: “We didn’t want to fight him today. He’s a young, teenage man with a lot of opinions, so I just let him to do his thing.
“Our jumping is coming – it’s not quite where we want it. At the last my heart was in my mouth, but luckily he got those front legs down and the landing gear was strong.
“He’s galloped very well to the line for a horse that’s quite keen and running a little bit on the free side – to be able to finish like that was really positive."
