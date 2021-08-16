An emotional Bryony Frost was boosted by the reception of racegoers at Warwick on Thursday after she won the opening race.

At around the same time the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled she had been bullied and harassed by fellow rider Robbie Dunne, Frost was in competitive action aboard Graystone for trainer Lucy Wadham. Having been placed on his first two jumping starts, the Dark Angel gelding was an 11/4 chance for the Agetur (UK) Ltd Juvenile Maiden Hurdle and produced a dominant front-running display. Saint Riquier, the 13/8 favourite, attempted to close the gap from the home turn, but Graystone survived a final-flight error and proved seven lengths too strong, with Frost returning to the winner’s enclosure to warm applause from racegoers.

