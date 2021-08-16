Bryony Frost is looking forward to helping Frodon defend his Ladbrokes King George VI Chase crown at Kempton, but admits she is still on cloud nine following what she describes was one of his “best ever performances” in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The pair secured their 10th victory together, and third at the highest level, when repelling all challengers, including this year's WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo, with a game front-running success in the three-mile feature. All roads for the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding will now lead back to the Boxing Day showpiece for the second year running, where he is likely to clash with stablemate, and two-time winner of the race, Clan Des Obeaux among others. Entries for the 2021 renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase will be known on Tuesday. Although Frodon will have to be on his A-game if he is to secure the fourth Grade One victory of his career, Frost is confident her loyal ally will once again give it his all in the defence of his crown judging by the manner of his latest success.

She said “Kempton isn’t far away and we obviously have Clan Des Obeaux in that race who with his cheekpieces has become a force to be reckoned with again. “He has come out again and put up another improved performance and is going to have another plaque on his door now after this win. I’m extremely privileged to be associated with him. “We know how to ride Kempton and we know our sections and know every inch of it. I will just go out and ride him to the best of my ability and give him every chance to win his race. “Regardless of the price, he and I are pretty blasé with all that sort of jazz. We just get out there and get kicking and do our best.”

Many messages of congratulations from the racing world have been sent the way of Frost following her latest triumph aboard Frodon, however she claims the best news she received came this morning from Nicholls’ head lad Clifford Baker. She said: “The text from Clifford (Baker, head lad) this morning saying that Frodon has reached his bed and is happy as they come and is the kingpin again of the Ditcheat yard again with his banners and many carrots was great to hear. “You can then sit back and go that was awesome. “It is 41 times he has now raced and if anything that is probably one of his best performances ever. We believed we could take them on and it happened. The timeless repeat of Paul bringing horses out with that same enthusiasm they had the year before is great."

Although Frost achieved the victory she hoped for aboard Frodon, her confidence levels were given a boost in the lead up to the race following an away day in Lambourn and multiple Grade One-winning rider Ruby Walsh. She said: “We did a piece of work in Lambourn to give him a day away. He is like a celebrity and people were asking is that Frodon, and he loves that. “I did a piece of work with him and when I pulled up I got goose bumps. There are not many horses you are riding during your day-to-day routine that you do a piece of work on and pull up and go 'wow'. “Paul texted me yesterday morning and said just remember those goose bumps and then I got a later text saying goose bumps again with an exclamation mark. “I walked the track twice in the morning after giving him a leg stretch. I went round once and I thought I need to go around again to see it more. I spoke to Ruby a couple of hours before and I was pleased to know what he was saying is what I was thinking about the track. “We got in a little tight to a few but the ground was on the tackier side, so me asking for those concorde strides he can do he was just him putting me back in my box.”

Frodon once again demonstrated the best of his battling abilities to secure the 18th success of his career, but Frost admits it was far from plain sailing during the concluding stages of the race. She added: “Three out being taken out of the race was a concern. I was a little bit panicked as that was one of my tactics of trying to get that fence right then kick straight off the brow and down. “In hindsight, it was a wonderful thing as it gave me a bit more time which I needed. “You are looking at two out, it is slightly on the kink and you are trying not to let your inside go but he slightly shifts to the left then all of a sudden the inside horse disappears and your outside horse is your main danger. “Two out he met well and even though it went wrong at the last he lost no time at it, even though his knees were in the birch. He is unbelievable how he has got so much ability and that he is quick with his feet and he can just get it right for you. “All of a sudden you feel him digging deeper urging forward and the head beside you that was near enough in front of you was gone. You are then willing the line to come which felt years away not miles. “He gives you a feeling that you are inevitably not going to be beat. He consumes you with his determination. That last 100 metres were so still. All I could hear was the roar and all that was there were the grass, his ears and the two posts and the roar of people getting you to that line. “It really did give me goose bumps.”

Having received a glowing reception following her victory aboard Frodon in the Ryanair Chase at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, Frost insists her return back to the Down Royal winner’s enclosure was another moment to savour. She added: “The crowd were incredible and the atmosphere and the reception he got they were so behind him. “Everyone enjoyed being part of him as much as I do in my own little bubble. When you are lucky enough to win a big race it means the world when it is on a horse that everyone feels a connection to.”