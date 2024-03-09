Bryony Frost could split time between UK and France

Bryony Frost is considering splitting her time between England and France in search of further opportunities.
The jockey has enjoyed many high-profile successes on British shores, notably winning the 2019 Ryanair Chase and 2020 King George aboard Frodon and the Tingle Creek on Greaneteen in 2021.
She has countless other graded wins to her name and rides predominantly in Britain for Paul Nicholls, Lucy Wadham and her father Jimmy.
Now Frost may branch out and head across the Channel to establish herself in France, where she has been riding out for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, the team behind Il Est Francais, and Louisa Carberry.
“It’s about getting to know the horses, the training and the way of life,” she told the Sun. “It’s about laying bricks to build the pyramid of another opportunity - although I have to admit my French is minimal!
“I must say Noel has a brilliant team of people and horses, and I sat on some gorgeous three-year-olds this week. It’s a liquid situation currently, but who knows what’s on the horizon?”
The French and English seasons run on different schedules, which would allow Frost to take rides in both jurisdictions – with France’s female rider allowance of particular benefit to her in handicaps there.
“Obviously our season is still rolling, and I’ll be working as hard as ever here, but the French and English basically have split calendars, so let’s see where we go,” she said.
“I’m happy to graft for the chance and, after more than 1,700 rides and over 200 winners, have total confidence in my ability. And, of course, in France the female jockeys get a near-5lb allowance in all handicaps, so I’d certainly snap up the benefit of that thank you!
“I’m keeping an open mind about things, but if the right openings come, I’ll grab them with both hands.”
