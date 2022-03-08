Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost is yet to finalise her full book of rides for Cheltenham next but one horse she is looking forward to riding is Martello Sky.

She was aboard Lucy Wadham's charge for her win at Market Rasen in October with Aidan Coleman partnering her to subsequent victories at Cheltenham and Sandown. However Frost has the ride for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle and she can't wait. Writing in her Betfair blog she said: "Just a week to go now and plenty of things are still up in the air, including whether or not Frodon gets to take his chance in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day. But one ride I can confirm I’m back on now is Martello Sky in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle the same afternoon, and she’s one I’m really excited about.

"I’ve ridden Martello Sky whenever I’ve been able to, but when she beat the former Martin Pipe Hurdle winner Indefatigable in a decent handicap for mares at Cheltenham in December, and again when she won a Listed hurdle for mares at Sandown next time it wasn't with me on board. "I’d won on her at Market Rasen in October, and before that in a maiden hurdle at Fakenham last season, and luckily for me Lucy Wadham and the owners - a great bunch of people who race as The Sky Partnership - have been incredibly loyal to me. "The betting for the race is headed by three mares who are all previous winners at the Festival - Telmesomethinggirl, Concertista and Burning Sky - which tells you how tough it’s going to be, but Martello Sky is a high class mare herself and I think only Marie’s Rock, of Nicky Henderson’s, is a shorter price than her among the home-trained runners.

Patrick Mullins on Stattler, Facile Vega and Redemption Day ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival