You can never be sure how a horse will take to those very different obstacles, but that said, he’s a hardy chap with bags of scope and he's got any amount of experience in all of racing’s different disciplines. He enjoys his racing, and if he takes to the fences we’ll be there or thereabouts.

The Topham, over a circuit and a bit of the Grand National course, is likely to have a maximum field and so it will be a very different test for Quel Destin to the small field conditions chase we won together at Lingfield earlier this season.

I’ve yet to ride a winner over the big fences at Aintree, but I’ve had a few spins over them in different races and I’ve got round a few times, including when first home of the Brits when fifth to Tiger Roll in the 2018 Grand National. I can’t tell what a buzz it is to ride when you’ve got a partner who is rocking and rolling. On a good jumper it’s just awesome.

I might not have a ride in the Grand National this year, but I’m due to ride Quel Destin for the boss over those same fences on Friday in the 4.05 Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase and I can’t wait to get back up there.

With Aintree in mind he’s had a bit of a freshen up since his last run, and he was in great form last time I was at Lucy’s.

I also ride Hurricane Bay for Lucy in the 4.40 Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle, which is a Grade 1 over an extended three miles. He’s gone from strength to strength this year, winning twice at Doncaster, and he’s earned a crack at a big pot like this.

She’s very unfussy, but the way she sticks to her guns I think the flat track at Aintree will suit her well.

Earlier on I’ll be on Martello Sky for Lucy Wadham in the 2.20 William Hill Handicap Hurdle, and she’s one I always look forward to as she’s as honest as the day is long. This is her first time in a handicap since I won on her at Market Rasen more than two years ago, and she’ll appreciate the drop in class after taking on top mares like Love Envoi and Epatante on level terms.

It’s what you might call bread and butter racing through the week until then, but it looks as if I’ll be riding every day.

I’m at Exeter on Tuesday to ride two for my dad Jimmy, starting with Saintemilion in the 2.15 City Of Exeter Challenge Cup Handicap Hurdle. He was off nearly two years before he ran there last month, and although he was well beaten I was actually very pleased with the way he went through the race.

He’s sharpened up a lot for it and I don’t think he minds soft ground. He’s staying over hurdles while he gets his wheels back in motion and we should see more from him this time. He’s off a mark he can win off once the cobwebs have been blown away.

Foillmore tries fences for the first time in the 2.45 Tim Hale Memorial We Come Unseen Novices' Handicap Chase and for such a little chap he was very natural over them when I schooled him the other day.

I’m up to Southwell on Wednesday, where I’m in the last two races.

Kadex runs for Lucy in the 5.05 Cazoo Handicap Hurdle, and I think we are starting to work him out at last. As an ex-French horse I think he’ll like the Southwell hurdles, as he jumps very big and these ones are more like mini fences.

He’s off the same mark as when a good second at Doncaster, and he’s going to wear a tongue tie for the first time, which could be a big help. It’s only a matter of time before he gets his head in front.

I also ride The Bandit for Neil King in the 5.40 Off The Fence On youtube.com/attheraces Handicap Hurdle. He’s got bits and pieces of form since he arrived from Ireland and has the potential to win one of these one day.

On Thursday I’m at Taunton rather than Aintree but I’m not complaining as I look to have some nice chances for Paul among my four rides so far, with the possibility of more at the 48-hour declaration stage.

I start off on Iliko D’Olivate in the 2.00 Pony Racing Pathway Novices' Hurdle. He wasn’t at his best last time, but he’s got some nice form and he’ll hopefully enjoy his return to the track at which he was impressive first time out over here, in which case he’ll have every chance.

I then ride Take Your Time in the 3.45 Dave Criddle Travel Handicap Hurdle and he’s one who won’t mind if the heavens open and he has to swim. He’s a tricky customer, but I won on him in very wet ground at Lingfield two seasons ago and you’d have to give him every chance.

I then ride Presgrave for my dad off bottom weight in the 4.20 Invest Southwest Handicap Hurdle, and finally I’m on Jackpot D’Athou in the 5.25 Evening Meeting Thursday 27th April Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

He’s probably my best chance of all, as he was a very promising third in a deep bumper at Kempton on his first run for the yard. He’s one we think quite a bit of, and he’ll have learned a lot from the experience. I think he's a horse with a lot of potential.