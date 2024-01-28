Bryan Drew expects Bravemansgame to give a good account in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Owner Bryan Drew expects Bravemansgame to give a ‘good account of himself’ in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after describing the multiple Grade One winner as the ‘forgotten horse’ in Jump racing’s Blue Riband.

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old is currently as big as 20/1 to go one better than last year in the prestigious Grade One contest at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday 15th March and claim the fourth top level success of his career. After filling the runner-up spot behind Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup last year Bravemansgame then finished an admirable third on his final appearance of the campaign on his first start in Ireland in the Grade One Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. Bravemansgame has found one too good on each of his three starts this season after finishing second in the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park and Grade One Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. However, despite those reversals Drew is confident that Bravemansgame, who was arguably a shade unlucky in defeat when having his momentum checked in the King George after Shishkin departed at the second last, will give it his all in the Gold Cup. Drew said: “I think given he was unlucky on Boxing Day he is the forgotten horse in the Gold Cup. Who knows if he would have won on Boxing Day had he not got interfered with, but everyone has dropped him like a stone. “He doesn’t know what price he is and we still think the world of the horse. L’Homme Presse might be the best British contender, but we were second last year and we are keeping him fresh for the race. I expect him to give a very good account of himself. “I think something has to go wrong on the day for the favourite Galopin Des Champs if I’m honest, but these things happen. “I’m a small owner, and in all honesty, I’m probably never going to have a go at a Gold Cup again after this lad so I’m looking forward to it.”