Racing news: Joshua Bryan another fine advertisement for Balding apprentices

Bryan is one of many riders who have honed their trade as apprentices at the Balding stable over the years, including William Buick, David Probert and champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

The 21-year-old has been at Kingsclere for five years and this could be Bryan’s breakthrough season.

He rode out his claim in March and has now made the most of his chance on the big stage, with an accomplished display on Johnny Drama for his boss in one of the most competitive handicaps in the calendar.

Though Bryan regularly partners Johnny Drama at home, he was only taking the mount on the six-year-old gelding for the second time in public since the horse joined the Balding yard from Ger Lyons’ Irish stable two years ago.