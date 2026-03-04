Brown Advisory likely target for Koktail Divin at Cheltenham Festival

The six-year-old was given entries in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on day two of the Festival next Wednesday, while also holding the option of Thursday's Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase.

Koktail Divin was the subject of strong market support for the handicap in recent days after receiving what appeared a lenient BHA mark of 150, but the trainer has given a strong indication it will be the Grade 1 option for his 21-length Leopardstown (2m5½f) winner, providing the weather forecast is correct.

He said on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday: "We're leaning towards the three-mile novice chase, I think the nicer ground could suit him over that kind of a trip. He got a bit bogged down in Punchestown over three miles back in November but we're certainly leaning towards that.

"If there was an ease in the ground we'd probably be looking more towards the two and a half mile novice.

"He had a nice run behind Romeo Coolio, he stepped forward behind Oscars Brother, and then I thought he was really impressive at Leopardstown on a bit nicer ground. And over that trip we were able to ride him a bit more forward."

Koktail Divin, tipped at 12/1 for the Brown Advisory in the Antepost Value Bet column in early-February, is 8/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to land the spoils on Wednesday, a market headed by 100/30 chance Final Demand who is on a retrieval mission after disappointing at the Dublin Racing Festival when last seen.