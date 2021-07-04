Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud report & reaction: Broome wins for Aidan O'Brien and Colin Keane

Broome made it a stellar weekend for trainer Aidan O'Brien after making all to win the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday.
O'Brien's three-year-old ace St Mark's Basilica won Saturday's Coral-Eclipse in great style at Sandown, and the consistent Broome (4/1) got back to winning ways with a never-say-die victory.
Sent straight to the front by Colin Keane, the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Hardwicke Stakes runner-up kept pouring it on in the valuable mile and a half contest, eventually seeing off Ebaiyra and Gold Trip who filled the places.
The disappointment of the race was 2020 Arc second In Swoop, whose brief challenge in the straight flattened out, while Baron Samedi - trained by O'Brien's son, Joseph - was second for the much of the journey but weakened close home to be fifth.
It was a first Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud success for O'Brien senior and another notable triumph for Ireland's champion jockey Keane who has enjoyed five winners from 15 mounts for the master of Ballydoyle in his homeland this calendar year.
Paddy Power reacted by cutting Broome to 10/1 from 14s for the King George later this month, while Betfair went 25/1 (from 50/1) about the son of Australia for the Arc, with Ebaiyra clipped to 7/1 from 10/1 for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood's Qatar Festival.
Winning rider Keane told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s my first time being here, but it’s a lovely track and I had a nice, willing partner, so hopefully it’s the first of many here.
“Speaking to Aidan beforehand, he said to keep it pretty simple and if nothing was happy to go, to make your own way. He’s a very uncomplicated horse, very genuine and stays well. Nothing was really going on, so I was happy to let my lad roll along, he pricked his ears and was taking me the whole way.
“He galloped right to the line and was very deserving of it to be fair. He’s been very consistent this year, so it’s nice to get the Group One beside his name.
“He was just denied at the Curragh and he ran well at Ascot the last day.”
Asked if Broome – who is part-owned with Coolmore by Japanese connections – could be a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe contender in the autumn, Keane added: “I wouldn’t put them off anyway!
“He very uncomplicated, acts on most grounds and gets the trip well, so I’m sure they’ll have plenty of fun with him for the rest of the year.”
